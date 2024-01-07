Golden Globes 2024 start time, network, presenters

Are you ready for the 2024 Golden Globes to arrive at CBS? We know that in just a matter of hours, it is going to be there.

So what, can you expect? First and foremost, take note of the aforementioned network — over the years the Globes have been more of an institution, but that has since changed. CBS is the network now, and you are going to have a chance to see over the course of this a lot of awards across TV and film. We know that this is often thought of as the precursor to the Oscars in the film department, so we will see what happens here.

More details – The show begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time tonight, and it is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

Presenters – Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Will Ferrell.

(This is unsurprisingly a mix of familiar CBS personalities and big-time movie stars. Also, you’ve got a Suits reunion thrown in here at the same exact time.)

We just hope that in general, this show produces a few fun moments, especially within the TV space. After all, we have not had many chances in order to see TV stars at an awards show before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike in the summer. This is one of the biggest reasons why the Emmys were delayed this year.

