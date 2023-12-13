1923 season 2: Impact of Golden Globes nomination

As we prepare ourselves for 1923 season 2 on Paramount+ at some point down the road, there is a reason to celebrate! If you missed it, earlier this week the Taylor Sheridan series received some notable nominations from the Golden Globes, whether it be for the series overall of star Helen Mirren.

So does this bit of awards-show recognition mean that plans are going to change for the future? Will the aforementioned streaming service work to rush out what lies ahead here?

For the time being, let’s just say that this is really not altogether complicated. Our feeling is that while 1923 season 2 is coming, there is a pretty specific timetable already set for it and any recognition comes secondary. We’re not sure that the producers are going to want to start filming in the dead of winter, and we are certainly aware of that already. Meanwhile, we also know that Harrison Ford is currently working on the second season of Shrinking over on Apple TV+, and that limits his availability further.

As for the story, we don’t think much will be adjusted given that Sheridan had a two-season plan from the very beginning. Even if all the scripts for season 2 were not written prior to the start of the WGA strike, we tend to think that he already had a pretty clear sense of what the story would be moving forward.

So when will we actually see these episodes?

We do tend to think that they will surface at some point in 2024 and with that in mind, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best! If the show does premiere at some point in this window, it could be eligible for the 2025 Golden Globes.

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2?

