Fargo season 5 episode 9: Is Lorraine the key?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fargo season 5 episode 9 on FX tomorrow night, why not have a chat about Lorraine? Jennifer Jason Leigh has been absolutely outstanding in this role since the start of the season and at this point, you can argue that the character is more essential than ever?

Let’s just spend a moment here discussing where things really stand for her. She may not know as of yet that her attorney Danish Graves is dead, but she is aware thanks to Witt (and then Indira) that Roy Tillman has Dot. Lorraine also realizes at this point just how horrible a man Roy really is. More than likely, she will do what she can to get her daughter-in-law back.

So what exactly can she really do? In some ways, this is pretty difficult. She doesn’t have direct connections to law enforcement, so she can’t just go down that particular rabbit hole. What she does have is money and resources, and we imagine that is what she will lean on here.

If there is one big problem that she’s going to be running into here, it’s that Roy doesn’t tend to respond to much other than brute force. Threats have not stopped him in any way. We do think that moving forward, we are going to see Lorraine as an x-factor, but she is going to be able to get enough support and firepower in time?

What it does feel like right now is that moving into the last couple of episodes of the season, anything can happen — and this is 100% something that you should prepare for. There’s a chance of just about anyone dying before we get to the end of the road.

What do you most want to see for Lorraine moving into Fargo season 5 episode 9?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

