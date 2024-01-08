Fargo season 5: Did Jon Hamm, Juno Temple win Golden Globes?

We knew that entering tonight’s Golden Globes broadcast, there was a chance that Fargo was going to be pick up some hardware. Season 5 has easily been the best iteration of the show in quite some time, and it got such much-deserved nominations from both Jon Hamm as well as Juno Temple.

In a way, you could argue that both were possible favorites during the show tonight, given largely the recency of the season and their body of work. Temple completely transformed into Dot Lyon, bringing no clear reminders of who she was on Ted Lasso. Meanwhile, Hamm was absolutely terrifying as Sheriff Roy Tillman.

While their work was indeed great across the board here, this is where we do have to stop in with some of the bad news — neither party managed to bring in any hardware tonight. They were both snubbed, losing their categories to BEEF stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. We can’t say that we are shocked, as both of these winning performances were fantastic. We also think there’s a good chance that the overall popularity of BEEF probably helped it, as well.

Of course, we don’t think that either Hamm or Temple needed Globes tonight for their work to be recognized, as they’ve received rave reviews for a show that is also still ongoing. There are two more episodes to go this season, and it feels like we are going to be seeing things become more and more crazy over time. Is Dot going to be able to take down Roy? That is the hope, but absolutely she is not in a great spot at the moment.

Are you sad that Fargo season 5 did not win anything at the Golden Globes?

