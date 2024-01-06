Fargo season 5 episode 9: Series star hints at ‘consequences’

As many of you may know already, Fargo season 5 episode 9 is coming out shortly, and this one is set to be huge. The promo that is out there hints that a major battle is coming, and the question that remains is simple: Who will be in trouble? Are there consequences coming for someone’s actions?

Based on the latest tease that we’ve got now, it seems to be the case — though it may also just be a reference to a key line on the show.

In a post on Instagram, Lamorne Morris (who plays Witt) shared one of his best scenes on the show alongside the caption “The consequences are almost here. Make sure y’all tune in.” This is what Witt had to say to Gator (Joe Keery) during a recent conversation.

So what could be happening to Gator? There is certainly a chance that Munch kills him, largely based on the end of episode 8 and also everything that the character has done throughout the year. Yet, we almost think that death is too simple an ending. We don’t exactly think that Gator is a good person at all, but it would be nice to see him at least do the right thing at some point. Dot still seems to have some measure of hope for him. It may not be redemption, but we could view it as him starting to realize that Roy’s way is not the only way. He may be in control of his own actions, but he also has been brainwashed a lot by his father.

What we’re trying to say here is quite simple: Fargo is complicated. The same can be said for every character who is a part of it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

