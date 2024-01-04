Fargo season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Juno Temple on Dot’s future

As we get ourselves prepared to check out Fargo season 5 episode 9 on FX next week, it feels fair to have a talk about Dot. How can we not?

After all, consider the horrific place that she’s in: Trapped at Roy Tillman’s compound, and in a place where there is no clear way out. Her best hope was Danish, and he was promptly killed by Jon Hamm’s character. She is now relying on the likes of Indira and Witt to help her — we know that Lorraine may be on her side now, but she’s not exactly aware of it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

We should also note that moving forward, it is more clear than ever to Dot how much danger she’s in. She realizes now that Linda is not only dead, but buried on the property. This is a fate that could also await her, depending on what happens over the remaining two episodes of the season. Speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Juno Temple had to say:

“I think that realization [about Linda] is ugly, but it’s also important … It is the moment where she realizes that if she doesn’t really, really fight with everything she’s f—ing got, that she won’t make it out. And that’s not an option.”

Beyond some outside forces, the biggest reason to have hope for Dot at this point is rather simple: She is about as tenacious as they come. We’re well-aware at this point that she will stop at nothing to survive, and we do think an escape is still possible. She faces a rough road moving forward, but absolutely we are not going to be giving up on her as a character anytime soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts from Dave Foley about how Danish was killed off

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 9?

How do you think that Dot will be able to escape her current situation? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







