Fargo season 5 episode 8: Dave Foley on Danish’s decision

Fargo is the sort of show where bodies are absolutely going to fall and, for the sake of season 5, we’ve just witnessed one of the biggest deaths yet. Season 5 episode 8 contained a number of violent twists and shocking moments, and in the closing minutes, we witnessed one that cannot be undone: The death of Danish Graves.

For most of the season, Dave Foley’s character served as the attorney and de-facto fixer for Lorraine’s entire empire, and had a real penchant for getting what he wanted. When it comes to embarrassing Roy Tillman at his debate, it actually went far better than he ever could have anticipated. Yet, the same can not be said for the aforementioned end of this episode, when he made a unilateral decision to meet with Roy without consulting with his boss first.

So why make this choice, especially knowing the sort of man Roy is? As Foley explains to Vulture, a lot of it comes down to Danish’s own DNA, and the feeling that he usually gets when injecting himself into certain scenarios.

The power Danish thinks he has is illusory. All his power stems from Lorraine, he doesn’t have any power that’s vested in him, but he thinks he does. When the guard blocks him, it’s a little taste of what’s coming with Sheriff Roy.

When he sees Roy’s gun, in my mind, Danish is just disbelieving, because usually people are afraid of him. He’s like, “No, people are afraid of me! This isn’t gonna happen! He’s not gonna do this.” Right up until the moments the shots are fired, he still believes he has a fearsome presence.

The death of Danish certainly creates a pickle for Lorraine moving forward. Jennifer Jason Leigh’s character is well-aware of the fact that Dot is being held captive by the Sheriff. However, she knows nothing of Graves’ whereabouts, at least for the time being. She’s lost a significant (metaphorical) soldier to the cause, so how can she move forward? A big part of it may involve leaning on Indira, Witt, and then whoever else she may be able to recruit. Dot is a fighter but, unfortunately, so is Roy — and he’s another person who is used to getting what he wants.

