Fargo season 5 episode 8: Show EP explains Danish’s death

There may be a lot of different things you’re set to wonder right now about Fargo season 5, but let’s pose this one in particular: Why did Danish have to die? Dave Foley was such a magnificent presence on the show and he brought a lot to the table. To see him killed off is an unbelievable bummer, especially since he was actively working to stop Roy Tillman.

With that being said, let’s just say that Danish flew a little too close to the sun. He worked to humiliate Roy at the debate and, beyond just that, he decided not to answer the phone call from Lorraine. He decided that he could handle a decision that he couldn’t, and he underestimated just how bold and/or reckless Roy would be when it comes to getting something that he wants. That very act has brought about his undoing and now, he’s out of the picture.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

So why get rid of Danish at this point? Speaking to TV Insider, show EP Noah Hawley explained that the death is very much in line with the story currently being told:

“The tragedy is that he couldn’t reach [Lorriane], and then when she calls, he doesn’t take the call, and he walks into that room, and he thinks that he can alpha male this thing, and he can’t … And you feel tragedy more than drama on some level because it’s so preventable. Right? As I said many times before, Fargo‘s the story of decent people who are in over their heads, and sometimes they win, and sometimes you’re so far in over your head, you have no idea what you’re walking into. And unfortunately, Danish doesn’t walk out of that room.”

Danish’s death certainly elevates the stakes as we move forward into the rest of the season. Lorraine now knows where Dot is because of Indira, and we do think she’s going to jump to some conclusions when her attorney does not come back. Sure, she’s got money, and she could also perhaps rely on Witt. However, is that really enough to bring her daughter-in-law out of this world? That remains the mystery.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fargo now, including what lies ahead in episode 9

What did you think about the overall events of Fargo season 5 episode 8 on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







