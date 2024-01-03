Fargo season 5 episode 9 promo: Roy’s call to action

We anticipated that Fargo season 5 episode 9 was going to be intense when it arrived on FX next week and even still, we’re not sure we expected this. Based on the promo for what lies ahead here, we are going to see a full-fledged battle all across Roy Tillman’s property. Who is at the center of it? Think Dot Lyon.

It is possible that Jon Hamm’s character thought that he could just kill Danish and move on with his life, but here’s reality: Things don’t work like that. Indira already told Lorraine what she had heard from Witt, so she knows where Juno Temple’s character really is. The problem is going to be finding a way to get her out, and doing that of course will be so much easier said than done.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

Based on the promo we saw for what lies ahead here, the #1 story moving forward is going to be an epic showdown with law enforcement, Roy’s militia, and a lot of other people coming to fight. Remember that tank that was mentioned in the debate? That could also be a part of it!

Another thing to remember right now is that even if Lorraine and Indira are working together, they may not be on the same page and they have a lot of stuff to work through, as well. We do think that most everyone outside of that ranch is going to be unified in what it is that they want. Whether or not they’ll be able to make it happen, however, is a totally different story and definitely one worth watching. There are only two more installments left this season…

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Fargo, including what happened last night

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 9 on FX?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







