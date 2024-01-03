Fargo season 5 episode 8: Is Linda confirmed dead?

Fargo season 5 episode 8 brought us back to a harsh reality after an hour that was mostly within a dream state. Unfortunately, a good part of the story of “Blanket” felt very much like a nightmare.

After all, for a good chunk of the story Dot Lyon was held prisoner by Roy Tillman and over the course of it, she was tormented, abused, and eventually taken in an explicit and horrific manner. She was also given no real hope of an escape — her only hope was Danish showing up, and that hope did not last long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

Close to the end of the episode, Roy also made it clear that was Dot saw in her dream was very much not truly — he threatened, after all, to bury her right next to where he buried his first life. Unless he is lying (which we presume is possible), Linda is 100% dead.

Why did Dot say what she did to Gator?

Maybe there is a part of her that wanted to believe that Linda was still out there, even if it was different from her dream. However, we tend to think that more than anything, it was about her just doing whatever she could in order to survive. She may have cared about Gator once upon a time, and she may also think that there is still some good in him. However, was have a hard time thinking that this is going to take away from what she actually wants here at the end of the day, which is to get back to Wayne and Scotty.

We still want to believe that there is a hopeful future ahead for Dot but after what we saw this go-around, it’s abundantly clear just how hard that will be.

Related – Check out some other news on Fargo heading into the season 5 finale

What did you think about the events of Fargo season 5 episode 8?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







