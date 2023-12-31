Fargo season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: First details!

Come Tuesday, January 16, Fargo season 5 is going to wrap up with an episode that has a most curious title. Want to know more?

Well, let’s just start things off here by sharing the rather peculiar name for the final episode: “Bisquik.” Who would’ve thought that this would be a name? It’s an interesting choice, and it is ironically a different spelling than the famous brand. Then again, that could be intentional — hard to say. You know what it’s a reference to regardless.

Anyhow, we should note that the folks over at FX are being about as tight-lipped about this final episode of the season as they could be. This is all they are sharing when it comes to a synopsis at present: “Lorraine makes a visit; Dot bakes some biscuits.”

Is there any good news here?

Well, we suppose it’s the rather simple fact that Dot is still alive, which had to be a fear based on how the past episode ended with her and Roy. There is no guarantee that she is free from his clutches and, in general, that could be a major struggle for her through the remainder of the season. Does anyone know where she is?

If there is one silver lining that she has at present, it is the simple fact that there are people likely going to do whatever they can in order to help her. Just remember for a moment that Lorraine now has a further reason to be invested in her safety — she knows what she has gone through. Beyond that, Wayne does love Dot and we do think that Lorraine cares about her son.

Given that this is an anthology series, there is going to be closure to this story — we’ll just have to see what that is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

