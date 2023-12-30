Fargo season 5 episode 8: What is Danish up to?

For those of you waiting to see Dave Foley have his moment in the sun as Danish on Fargo season 5, we come bearing good news. In terms of importance alone, it feels like this upcoming episode titled “Blanket” could fit the bill.

After all, consider the fact that in the preview for what lies ahead, it seems like he is working to change the names of three men to the same exact thing. What exactly is going on here? Well, it goes back to the trailer before the season…

Based on the evidence we have already seen, signs seem to be suggesting here that in order to get away with some level of trickery around Roy Tillman’s election, these three people could be deployed to cause chaos. They could all be Roy’s, especially since the original trailer for the season showed multiple people all dressed the same at what looked to be some sort of a debate, interrupting each other.

The endgame for Danish and/or Lorraine at this point seems to be pretty clear: Wreck Roy’s election in whatever way possible. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that they would go so far as to employ something like this. Just remember that they have money to support them, infinitely more than someone like Roy. While he is certainly dangerous in his own way, defeating him really feels like it is mostly going to be about finding a way to outsmart him. If they can pull that off, then they will find a way to be relishing a victory on the other side.

It’s too bad that things are probably not going to be that easy, right? After all, they certainly have not been for Dot so far…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

