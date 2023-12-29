Fargo season 5 episode 8: The run time for ‘Blanket’

On Tuesday night you’re going to have a chance to see Fargo season 5 episode 8 arrive on FX — so what can we say about run time now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Blanket” could be the most desperate and painful chapter of the saga so far. Just think about what we’ve seen so far! At the end of episode 7, Dot Lyon was basically captured by Roy Tillman as he located her following her hospitalization. It doesn’t feel like saving her is going to be easy, just as it won’t be if she does work in order to save herself. While we know that this character is as smart and resourceful as you’re going to find, that doesn’t mean that she is going to be a-okay in every situation under the sun.

Given that there are only three more episodes left this season, it makes a lot of sense for Fargo to give us some longer episodes to tie together loose ends. With that being said, though, “Blanket” isn’t going to extremely far over the hour-long standard. With commercials included, it clocks in at an hour and five minutes. The synopsis, if you have not seen that already, strongly suggests that this will be one of the biggest stories yet for Witt:

Roy’s campaign continues; Indira takes a stand; Witt tries to help.

Based on the promo that aired on Tuesday night, we know that Witt is going to do everything that he can in order to help Dot. Unfortunately, he’s just one guy! How is he going to be able to do much when you consider what he’s up against here?

What do you most want to see moving forward into Fargo season 5 episode 8?

How crazy do you think that things are going to become? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

