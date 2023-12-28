Fargo season 5 episode 8 spoilers: All about Roy’s campaign

Even though there are only a few episodes remaining in Fargo season 5, there is quite a bit that still needs to be resolved! You have the situation between Dot Lyon and Roy Tillman but at the same time, questions about Lorraine’s role in the crisis, what is Indira going to do moving forward in her career, if Gator can ever be anything but a lackey, and a whole lot more.

For the sake of this piece in particular, though, let’s go ahead and get more into Roy Tillman’s campaign. It is clearly a huge part of what we are seeing this season, especially since being Sheriff is one of the things that matters most to him. We also know from the synopsis for this episode that this storyline will be in the forefront.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

What we are most curious about in regards to all of this is what Lorraine could decide to do with him. Remember that she’s already vowed to ensure that he gets destroyed during this race, and that could mean paying people to sabotage him; or, finding a way to sway voters in some other underhanded manner. You could also try to get a lot of his misdeeds out there in the press; while that could happen, making him a target of public ridicule is equally effective.

We certainly are hoping that Roy’s downfall is going to happen at some point — whether that is in this episode or closer to the finale, that remains to be seen. We do tend to think that Noah Hawley has carefully constructed this season to contain a handful of big moments … but he’ll also want to leave you in suspense on some of them.

Related – Get some more news on Fargo now, including some other details when it comes to episode 8 now

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 8?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







