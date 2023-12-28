Fargo season 5 episode 8: Where is Linda, really?

Fargo season 5 episode 7 proved to absolutely be something special, and it also raises a lot of big questions at the same time. Take, for example, the truth behind what happened to Roy Tillman’s first ex in Linda.

Is this something that we are going to learn more about moving forward? It is an interesting thing to wonder, largely because there are two different ways to perceive what’s going on here with the story. You have the version of Linda that Dot wanted to believe is out there somewhere, and then you have the actual reality. There may be a truth in here that Dot does not want to face; or, she just feels it necessarily to have a certain measure of hope. That could enable her to feel the same.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

What makes the subject of Linda so interesting at this point is that she could be a fulcrum for a number of different characters. What happened to her could greatly inform Dot but, at the same time, you can say the same thing for Gator. Remember that he almost certainly is going to want to learn a little bit more about his mother, especially since she represented the only chance that Joe Keery’s character ever had at going a different direction in his life. Without her there, it doesn’t seem possible.

In general, we would argue that the biggest challenge for Fargo the rest of the way is simply going to be matching the quality that we have had a chance to see for the bulk of the season so far, let alone the exceptional story on Wednesday night. This is really the one that feels like the perfect setup for whatever the endgame is going to be from here.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Fargo, including details on what’s coming

What more do you think we are going to learn when it comes to Linda on Fargo season 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







