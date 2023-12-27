Fargo season 5 episode 8 promo: Can Witt actually help Dot?

If there is one thing we can say about Fargo season 5 episode 8 leading into it, it is this: Get prepared for some showdowns. In particular, be prepared for some involving Witt.

If you have been waiting to see Lamorne Morris have his big moment on the show, it feels like we’re just about there. He knows what Dot did for him in the past and with that, he wants to help return the favor. Also, he has gotten more and more of a clear sense of what kind of people the Tillmans really are.

Within the promo for what lies ahead (which aired on FX last night), we had a chance to see Witt try to help Dot amidst her seeing Roy at the end of episode 7. Then, later on you see him involved in a stand-off with Gator. He’s clearly trying to do whatever he can here to bring about a measure of justice, but here is the problem: He’s only one guy. It is similar in that way to Dot being just one woman — sure, she may be crafty, but we saw in “Linda” that the exhaustion of trying to escape Roy is getting to her. These are the underdogs.

If anyone can go the extra mile for Dot now…

Crazy as it is to say, is it Lorraine? While the actions of Witt should prove to be important, at the same time money talks within this world, and we do think she understands more of what her daughter-in-law really went through.

There are only three episodes left this season, as depressing as that is to say. Let’s just hope that from now until the finale, we’re going to have a chance to see a ton of different twists and turns.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

