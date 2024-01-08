Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 3, January 8

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We know that we’re on the other side of the holiday season at this point. So, is the show officially back?

Well, this is where we do have to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: The series is not back as of yet. However, we are inching ever closer to it happening! On Monday, February 12 you are going to see the first episode of the season titled “Run and Gun.” This is going to give you another action-packed case, but also at the same time more of LL Cool J as Sam Hanna. He will play an important role in a good chunk of the season, to the point where he has even been featured in some of the key art! Suffice it to say, this is not something that we expected.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Run and Gun” – After passing her medical and psych evaluations, Tennant is surprised to see Sam Hanna conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker, on part one of the season three premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Because this is a shortened season of the series, let’s just go ahead and say that every single moment is going to matter that much more. Hopefully, each story has a number of interesting milestones — plus personal stories for a lot of the team.

