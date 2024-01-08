Hightown season 3 key art teases end of an era

As you prepare to see Hightown season 3 later this month on Starz, it’s okay to feel emotional. We’ve wait for this for so long! Also, there’s the oh-so-bittersweet fact that we are entering the final season of the Monica Raymund drama.

Just in case you did not know already that the end of the show is near, the official key art above makes that clear. You have Raymund’s character of Jackie in the forefront, along of course a rather simple message of “The Case Closes.” Does this mean that everything surrounding the drug trade is now done? What’s happened around the Cape has gone beyond just a single character, and we’re not sure that everything can ever be resolved. There can just be some progress in the right direction.

If you do want to get a few specifics as to what’s ahead for a lot of the main characters at this point, check out the official logline below:

Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones is off the wagon and off the force in the final season of “Hightown,” but that doesn’t stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save a missing woman and a murdered sex worker. Meanwhile, her former colleagues Ray Abruzzo and Alan Saintille are focused on taking down drug syndicates, but despite their best efforts, the drugs keep flowing. This attracts Shane Frawley, a gangster from Boston looking to cut himself in on the Cape’s drug trade – and making an enemy of Osito while he’s at it. Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in this beautiful but corrupt place where nothing is as it seems.

We’d love to sit here and say that there is some sort of happy conclusion to this tale coming, but this has always been a dark world. There are no guarantees.

If you haven’t seen the show yet…

The first season is new on the Starz app! That makes it a great time to catch up.

