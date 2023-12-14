Hightown season 3 premiere spoilers: First details from Starz!

In the event you did not know already, the Hightown season 3 premiere is coming to Starz on January 26. Want to know more?

Obviously, we don’t blame you if it takes you a minute or two to refresh yourself on what happened the last two seasons. It’s been a long time since it was last on the air, and it seems that in some ways, the story is resetting itself for its first episode titled “Good Times.” Jackie had made some efforts to better herself, but after personal and professional hardship, she finds herself back in a difficult spot. Meanwhile, Ray has managed to find himself back on the force again, but what will that mean for him? This is going to be the final season (as much as the thought is a bummer), and that tends to make us think that the entire Hightown team is going to hold nothing back.

Enough talk from us, though — let’s get to further painting the picture! Check out the full synopsis for the premiere below for details:

State cop Jackie Quiñones is back to her wild partying ways, Ray Abruzzi is top cop after taking down the New York connection, and imprisoned Frankie Cuevas secures a new partner on the outside.

Just in case you want a quick catch-up…

The network did release a recap video that you can watch over here. Given that the first two seasons were hugely successful (plus underrated), we have similar expectations for this go-around. We obviously want Jackie to conquer the demons of her past and come out of this story in a better spot, but nothing is guaranteed. Life is difficult, and this show does a good job of reflecting that, even in a setting that you would think symbolizes a perfect getaway for many.

Rest assured, more footage of the premiere will be coming as we inch towards the premiere.

