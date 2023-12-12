Hightown season 3 premiere date revealed; will be final season

We have been waiting for a long time to get more news on Hightown season 3 — so let’s just go ahead and announce something here?

Today, the folks at Starz officially confirmed that the latest (and final) season of the Monica Raymund series is going to premiere starting on Friday, January 26. As per usual, it will premiere early on the app before eventually heading over to the linear network in primetime. Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full logline:

This season, when the bad guys and corruption arise from all sides, everyone will face a deep reckoning. Beliefs and loyalties will be tested, and Jackie will have to learn to stand by herself and for what she believes in.

As so many of you know, it has been a pretty long time since the second season of the show premiered on the network, and season 3 actually wrapped filming more than a year ago! There are a ton of reasons why Starz has sat on this for so long, but we’ve also felt for a while that the chances were pretty high that this would be the end of the road. Hightown has long been an under-the-radar show and by virtue of that, we always felt like we were lucky to get a season 3 in the first place. It’s a shame that it never found more of an audience, given it 1) has such a unique setting and 2) really presents a different sort of story of someone trying to make a difference when the cards are stacked so much against them.

One thing we will say is that Raymund has been nothing short of outstanding here, and it’s been an absolute thrill watching this journey play out through all the highs and lows.

