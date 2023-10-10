Hightown season 3 premiere date: How close is it?

Has Starz finally figured out what they want to do when it comes to Hightown season 3 and a premiere date?

If you are like us, then you 100% know already that the Monica Raymund show has been off the air for a long time. Not only that, but production on season 3 wrapped more than a year ago! We are in this super-frustrating spot at this point where we are just sitting back and waiting to get a premiere date, we wish 100% hope will be announced soon.

Now if you recall, in the past it was reported that the third season would launch in the second half of this year … and we’re now in October. What gives? TVLine reports now that a date for the new season is still being finalized, but we are “getting closer,” whatever that does mean. Our hope is that we get it in late November or December at this point, and it can be one of those shows that does air over the course of the holidays.

There is one final question that we are also left to wonder about now, and that has to do mostly with the long-term future of this series. How close are we to the final season, and could season 3 be it? We’d certainly love a season 4 and we think there’s a lot left to explore in The Cape. However, there is no denying that the long wait to see the new season does very-much have us worried, and we do not know how else we can really get away from that.

For the time being, the best thing that we can do is just hope that we get a start date soon and that after that, some of the other stuff will fall into place about the long-term future in regards to some of these stories.

(Photo: Starz.)

