The Curse season 1 episode 10 (finale): Will the show ever air?

As we prepare to see The Curse season 1 episode 10 on Showtime later this week, we know it is the finale. Since the future of the story is very much up in the air, it really does lead to questions aplenty about how things are going to wrap up.

For now, we want to discuss the story mostly in the context of the HGTV show itself. Is this actually going to air? We do think that it’s something worth wondering about, at least for the time being. Remember that Whitney has come to a key revelation now based on the events of episode 9 — if she wants this show to be a success moving forward, she actually needs Asher at her side. She thought for a while that she was going to be able to move forward without him, at least based on what Dougie was trying to suggest. (Sure, he’s a court jester in the Green Queen footage, but executives want people to think of them as a happy couple.)

In the final minutes of episode 9, Whitney tried to show Asher some footage to make him understand that the marriage isn’t working. That just made him want to try harder. We’re in a spot now where Emma Stone’s character has to question how much she really wants this show. Is there any way to stop it at this point? Contractually, there may not be and everything just moves forward.

There’s a reason why The Curse is poised to have a shocking ending. Whitney and Asher have both shown themselves to be bad people, and we’re also in this crazy, complicated situation where almost anything could happen. Someone could die, or Whitney could just take off and try to start over somewhere else.

