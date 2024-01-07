Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: EP on returning Karate Kid character

Is Cobra Kai season 6 going to finally deliver the much-desired cameo from Hilary Swank as Julie Pierce? We can’t say that. However, at the same exact time it is certainly possible based on the latest we’ve heard.

In a post on his Twitter this weekend, executive producer Jon Hurwitz had the following to say when teased about a possible appearance from the Oscar winner:

…Rest assured we’ll have at least one character from the Karate Kid films return that hasn’t yet appeared on Cobra Kai.

We should go ahead and remind everyone that The Next Karate Kid is very much canon within the greater Cobra Kai universe, and has actually developed a cult following despite being panned by many critics upon its initial release thirty years ago. (Did we mention that this is the 30th anniversary of that movie? It’d be a perfect chance for a return for Julie to this world.)

Of course, we recognize that there is a chance that we don’t see this character appear and it is someone else Hurwitz is hyping. While Swank may be at the top of everyone’s wishlist, especially with this being the final season, she’s also a really busy actress. You never know if the schedules are going to line up. We just hope that, even if it is a brief cameo, there’s a way to make it happen — it would really just be a fantastic love letter to everyone who has loved this franchise for the past several decades.

Cobra Kai season 6 is back in production, and we hope to see it on the air before the end of the year. If nothing else, we imagine some more teases are going to be coming in the near future.

