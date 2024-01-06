Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: A new casting tease!

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, Cobra Kai season 6 has started production! We hope to see it this year, but that will really be up to the folks over at Netflix to decide.

So while we wait, we are pretty darn eager to get whatever tease we can! That includes the latest tease that suggests that there will be a crossover-of-sorts between the karate comedy and then Obliterated, the latest show from the producing team. In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Jon Hurwitz had the following to say:

We have not announced a Season 2 of Obliterated yet, but I can confirm that at least one actor who appeared in Obliterated will show up in Cobra Kai S6.

Note that this doesn’t mean that you will see the performer play the same character, but Hurwitz and the rest of the team love working with the same performers! We do think that there’s a chance that you will see a lot of fun roles emerge throughout season 6, even if the focus remains on the core group. Given that this is the final season of Cobra Kai on the way, this is 100% what makes the most sense and it would be almost silly for anything else to happen.

For those wondering…

Hurwitz also indicated during the Q&A that the creative team still has no official connection to the upcoming Karate Kid film, even if it seems as though Ralph Macchio is going to be involved in it to some degree. How all of that works out remains to be seen, but for now the Netflix show is our priority since it is what we’ve become so invested in over the years.

Hopefully, even more insight will be revealed over the next few days…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

