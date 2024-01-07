The Gilded Age season 3: Any hopes for January?

Is there a chance that we could learn something more about The Gilded Age season 3 over the course of January? Naturally, we want something more about the period drama, especially given the way that season 2 ended. We learned a lot of fascinating stuff, whether it be about Marian and Larry or the sudden inheritance of Ava. There are so many interesting directions that the story could head!

Unfortunately, let’s just say that we’d be rather shocked in the event that we learn a whole lot more when it comes to the upcoming season over the rest of the month. Sure, we may want it, but a lot of evidence right now tends to suggest that we will be waiting a good while.

For a look at exhibit A here, let’s just mention the simple fact that a lot of the cast here are busy. Cynthia Nixon, for example, has more of And Just Like That. Christine Baranski is always in demand. They will find time to come back, but we tend to think that there could be some other work that is lined up for them first.

The best thing that we can hope for at present is that at some point this year, we’ll get a little bit more news in regards to filming. For now, though, we can just relish in the fact that the third season ended not that long ago and beyond just that, it turned out to be rather entertaining! It delivered so much more in general than we imagined that it would in advance from a juicy opera plot to new characters to some historical elements.

Who knows? It is certainly possible that over the course of the next few months, we could see the audience for this show expand even more.

