The Gilded Age season 3: How many episodes should you expect?

Recently, The Gilded Age has been renewed already for a season 3. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about with that? With the way that season 2 ended, we tend to think that the next chapter of the story will have a lot of material to take on. Think in terms of Ada’s newfound fortune, Larry and Marian, or whatever new arrivals come into this world.

So how many episodes should you conceivably expect for the upcoming season? We know that back in the first go-around, there were nine installments. Meanwhile, season 2 only had eight. So what does that mean in terms of the future? Well, we do tend to think that we are going to see something closer to what we had in season 2. Eight episodes seems to be the route that a lot of shows are going at this moment.

Now, is that going to be enough time to tell this entire story from start to finish? We do understand if there are concerns over that, but we tend to think that Julian Fellowes and the entire production team are really adept at finding a way to get a lot of plotlines and characters into a single episode. We don’t think that this is going to be changing.

At this point, the biggest thing that we are 100% hoping for mostly is just that we continue to see characters evolve in however much time that we have — and also, that more viewers discover the show during the hiatus! We certainly don’t get the impression that this is one of those shows that has to end anytime soon, and it is really just all about how long the network wants it and whether or not the ratings remain strong. (Unfortunately, some of that is hard to know on the outside.)

