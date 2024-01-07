True Detective season 4: Why only six episodes?

In just over a week you are going to see the premiere of True Detective season 4 on HBO — are you ready to dive into it? This season is set in Alaska, where you are going to see Detectives in Danvers and Navarro face a complicated case while also tackling the demons from their past. Our anticipation is that we’re going to see something extraordinary, but also something that makes us question a lot when it comes to every character.

Remember this — True Detective can be a pretty dense show. We don’t anticipate a lot different here.

If there is one surprise that we have entering this season, it’s the simple fact that it is only six episodes. Why in the world is this? Well, just like you would probably guess, the answer here is a little bit complicated.

In general, we do think that most shows and networks out there are looking to do a little bit more than just six episodes. However, HBO more so than any other network only wants to tell a story so long as the episodes are right and pack a punch. If they think that this story only needs six episodes, they aren’t going to throw more in there just for the sake of doing so. The anticipation here is clearly that there will be a lot of content crammed into a pretty short amount of time, and also that there will be a defined beginning, middle, and end. There always is with the anthology format of the show.

Just prepared for things to get dark and get chilling — and for the story to venture to some places that True Detective has not before.

