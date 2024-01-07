The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: January?

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn anything more about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 this month? It has been some time since the first season ended and by virtue of that, we can’t blame anyone who wants to learn a few more things in regards to the future.

Unfortunately, we consider this article a source of good and bad news. The positive news at present is that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series will be coming back for more. However, all signs suggest that you will be waiting a good while.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY VIDEOS!

Want to get a better sense as to why? Well, let’s just start off this piece by noting that filming for the second season has yet to kick off. It should within the coming months, but the truth here remains that it’s going to take a good while to make this show, even with a shorter episode order. A good bit of patience is required!

If we are lucky, we’ll have a chance to see Dead City come back this fall — if there is any news at all that we could potentially get this month, it will be tied to casting. Otherwise, we tend to think that it will be radio silence.

On the AMC front, we do tend to think that their focus is going to understandably be more on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which is going to be premiering when we get around to late February. After that, there is another season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon that has already been filmed. There is a ton to look forward to there.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now regarding The Walking Dead: Dead City on AMC

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other information on the future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







