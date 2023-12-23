The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: Winter talk

Are you starting to get excited about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2? We’ve been there for a good while!

After all, the end of season 1 certainly laid the groundwork for a lot of interesting stuff moving forward. After all, consider the fact that Negan may be stuck ruling a part of New York City and with that, reviving a version of himself he thought he left behind. Meanwhile, Maggie may be able to help him and in doing that, offering up a bit of a role reversal. There’s a lot to be intrigued about here but, unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a while to see it.

If you were hoping to see premiere date news on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 before the end of the winter, you’re going to be disappointed. The show has yet to start filming, so it is going to be a while. Most of the news we get on the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series from now until spring will be about either casting or production; perhaps in the summer, some more specifics will start to come out about a launch.

One thing that we should go ahead and note already is that personally, we anticipate that the new season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere earlier than this one, despite what we had last year. After all, remember that the Norman Reedus show is already done production, so our prediction (at least for the time being) is that we’re going to see the two swap timeslots. We’ll see if that becomes a long-term thing but first of all, the priority needs to be ensuring that the shows come back for a season 3.

