The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 filming: December hopes

Is there a chance that we will learn something more about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 filming in December? Or, are we going to be waiting for a little while longer?

We suppose that the best place to start off in regards to this piece is noting that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series is officially coming back. That news has been out there for a good while! It did seem like, at one point, there were some plans to put the show back on the air at some point this year. However, those plans have since changed. Morgan has been working on another project as of late, and there are suggestions that filming here will start up in early 2024.

Is there still a chance that we will hear more about season 2 this month? Absolutely, especially since Morgan is currently in the press coming off of that appearance that he made in The Boys season 4 trailer. No matter when we see the next batch of episodes (most likely fall 2024, at the earliest), it seems as though we’re going to see Negan in a totally different spot. He might be forced here to take on a somewhat surprising role as it is determined that he is the best leader / unifier of New York City … even if it would lead to him having to revert to some of his old ways.

Is Maggie going to be the right person in order to led a helping hand? That remains to be seen but for now, it appears as though this is the central premise of what we could be seeing … and rest assured, we are more than a little bit excited to find out!

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

