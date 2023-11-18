The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: More news soon?

As so many of you probably know at this point, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is eventually coming to AMC. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about there? We tend to think so, but we have to get to the start of filming soon.

So, when is that going to happen? Fingers crossed, it is sooner rather than later. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are over now with fair deals, and that means that we could be getting to the next order of business soon — potential filming dates, guest star reveals, and a whole lot more.

Of course, Jeffrey Dean Morgan can’t get TOO specific about what’s ahead with season 2, but here is what he had to say on Twitter recently regarding what the future could hold:

I’m sure we’ll announce something very soon! Been talking with Lauren and rest of DC crew… we are excited to get back to it.

Based on the way in which season 1 ended, it absolutely feels like the stage is set for some crazy stuff moving forward. Is Negan going to be in charge of running New York City all of a sudden? It’s a crazy thing to think about and yet, it feels like that could be what we’re going to be seeing … unless Maggie can help to get him out of the bind. These characters aren’t the best of friends and will likely never be, but there is still something so magnetic that comes with watching them.

Odds are, we’ll have a chance to dive more into Dead City again in 2024 — we’ll probably get The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon back first given how far along it is in production.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, no matter when it airs?

