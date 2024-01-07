Ahsoka season 2 renewal: Our January hopes

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn something more about Ahsoka season 2 by the time we get to the end of January?

Obviously, the best place to start off in this piece is by making it clear once more that for the time being, there is no word on the show’s future. Sure, there are hopes that we’re going to see more at Disney+, and there are also a lot of reasons for confidence when you consider the fact that Dave Filoni has more say in LucasFilm than ever before. His affection for Ahsoka Tano and the surrounding world is pretty darn clear at this point!

So why is there no renewal out there already? It’s a great question, and the only real answer that we can offer is that it has to do with Disney and Star Wars in general really slow-playing whatever they want the future to be. We don’t think there is a lot of pressure out there to announce future projects in advance, especially since these can be structured more around big public events. If you have been a fan of this franchise for a while, then you know that there is a typical way in which this world tends to do things.

With all of this in mind, we don’t necessarily think that we’re going to be getting news on a season 2 this month, but we 100% do remain confident that there will be more of the show coming eventually. Hopefully something will be revealed by the end of the year, and that we have a chance to see Ahsoka Tano in some capacity either during 2025 or early on in 2026. Both feel, at least at the moment, like reasonable possibilities based on the information we have.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

