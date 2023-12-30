Ahsoka season 2: Series star on possible Ezra future

Is a hypothetical Ahsoka season 2 going to bring us a whole lot more of Ezra Bridger? This is something that we’re thinking about right now, given what we saw when it comes to the character’s escape in season 1. He was much of the catalyst for the story at various times, and personally, we do think it’d be interesting to see him be a part of much of the action as opposed to just the very end.

With all of that being said, the character’s screen presence will be dictated far in advance by Dave Filoni and, at the time of this writing, there is no official season 2 renewal. Yet, there are a lot of reasons for optimism at the moment and we do think there are a lot of parties out there eager to make something happen. (Remember that there has also been talk of a team-up movie that are going to bring a lot of familiar faces together from across the greater universe.)

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Eman Esfandi made it clear that he would like to be in both of those properties, but also does not need Ezra’s story to be indefinite:

“If I do a second season, I’ll be happy. If we also do a movie, I’ll be so happy, and I would never need more than that … I’m like Harrison Ford in that way where I don’t need Ezra’s story to just live forever. I’d rather his story be concluded in the most appropriate way for his character. So if it ends at the movie, I’ll wash my hands and thank God and move on.”

Ezra getting a sense of closure does feel valuable given that he’s gone through so much; personally, we’d want his conclusion to be happy. The same goes for many people in Ahsoka Tano’s orbit, even if we know that this is Star Wars and there are always a few tragedies bound to happen here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ahsoka now, including other chatter about a renewal

Are you hoping that we get some more news on an Ahsoka season 2 sooner rather than later?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After all, there are so many other great updates on the way that we don’t want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







