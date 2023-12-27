Ahsoka season 2 renewal: Our hopes for winter

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news on Ahsoka season 2 over the course of the winter? Is it fair to hope for it?

We certainly think it’s worth noting first and foremost here that the demand for more of Rosario Dawson’s character is absolutely out there — not that we really think that this is all that much of a surprise. This is a show that generated a ton of viewership when it first arrived on Disney+ and from the very start, we knew that Dave Filoni had more plans in store for her.

So are we going to learn about some of those this winter? The answer is complicated, mostly because a lot of the schedule was thrown off due to the industry strikes of earlier this year. There is a chance that we learn something more and yet, at the same time we would not consider it to be a sure thing by any measure. Instead, the immediate focus at Disney+ may be what we are getting when it comes to The Mandalorian, which has been off the air far longer and does not have an official season 4 renewal as of yet.

Beyond this, there are still discussions about whether we are going to get some sort of crossover film between several of these Disney+ Star Wars properties, which has been discusses in the past.

For the time being…

We would not spend a whole lot of time being overly concerned by this. Instead, just sit back and feel confident that you will have a chance to see at least something more — we’ll just have to wait and see exactly what that is. Filoni loves Ahsoka Tano as much as anyone; he will want to integrate her into some sort of additional story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ahsoka now, including some other insight all about the future

Do you want to get some more news on an Ahsoka season 2 over the course of the winter?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







