Ahsoka season 2 renewal: Any more news this year?

Is there any chance at all that we’ll be getting more news on an Ahsoka season 2 before we reach the end of the year?

For now, let’s just say that we more than understand if you’re eager for at least a little more news. Why wouldn’t you want that? The first season ended in a way that left the door open very much for more story moving forward, and we do think that both the character and the Disney+ show itself were popular. For now, we remain pretty optimistic that something will be announced in due time.

With that being said, is it going to be announced anytime soon? Probably not. After all, remember here that Disney+ is pretty cautious when it comes to announcing renewals for a lot of their Star Wars programs, as they seem to be more than fine taking their time and exercising patience. They will need some of that here to ensure that the story is right.

There is also another factor here that we’re sure they are very-well aware of, and that has a lot to do with what Dave Filoni wants. He is in a chief creative position now at Lucasfilm, and has talked about a team-up film featuring Ahsoka Tano plus a number of other characters across the greater Disney+ world.

Given that we are so close to the holidays at this point, our sentiment is that it will be all quiet on the franchise front over the next few weeks. Perhaps when we get around to the new year, there will be a chance for some other news to start to trickle in … and of course, this is absolutely something that we would love to see right now.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Ahsoka, including more thoughts on the future

Do you think we are going to see some news on Ahsoka season 2 before the end of the year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







