Ahsoka season 2: Show EP on possible renewal, future plans

Are we going to see an Ahsoka season 2 renewal over at Disney+? Absolutely, this is something that we want to see happen. However, there is also no real guarantee of it at the moment. The only thing that we can say right now is to be patient! There’s no guarantee that the next phase of Ahsoka Tano’s story will even be a TV series, as there have been plenty of discussions about a movie featuring some other Star Wars – Disney+ characters, as well.

If there’s one thing we do feel confident about right now, it’s that Dave Filoni will find a way to incorporate the character again somewhere. Remember that he’s taking on a larger role at Lucasfilm these days, and he is just about as big a champion for Ahsoka as you are going to find.

In speaking on what the future holds to Entertainment Weekly, though, Filoni was at least fairly cryptic in talking about what the future could hold:

“I’ve set up several threads that can continue, but if not, I feel like, well, at least I got Ezra home, and that was really important … But there’s always a plan. I hope one day we’ll see it. It could be very cool, but it took a while to get [Ahsoka] done, so you never know.”

At the moment, the #1 thing that we can really say is that a season 2 would not come in 2024, mostly because of the time required to shoot and do post-production on a project like this. Luckily, we know that there are some other shows within this universe coming soon, with one of the most-anticipated ones clearly being the second season of Andor.

Hopefully, in the meantime we are going to see more and more people discover Ahsoka season 1. It does have a learning curve for those not familiar with the source material, but there is a nice payoff in the end.

