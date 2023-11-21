Ahsoka season 2: Rosario Dawson looks to possible renewal

Is an Ahsoka season 2 renewal going to ultimately happen over at Disney+? In a lot of ways, this feels inevitable and yet, nothing has been confirmed at present. All we can say is that the season 1 finale certainly left the door open for more, as the threat of Thrawn still exists and it really felt like we’d just watched one chapter of a far larger story.

While series lead Rosario Dawson may not have any power over the larger-scale decisions, it does seem as though she feels the same way. Speaking to Vanity Fair as a part of a larger Dave Filoni profile, here is some of what the woman behind Ahsoka Tano had to say:

“I mean, they’ve not said anything officially, but I remember when we were at Star Wars Celebration in London and they were like, ‘We’re giving Dave a movie!’ … And I was like, ‘I kind of feel like that means we’re probably going to get a second season.’ For a while now, and especially now with the strike and everything, no one can say anything. But he did say he was working on an outline. So, we’ll see.”

With Filoni taking on a larger role at Lucasfilm, that likely means that he will be able to better determine when and how to make this. The first season proved to be a success for Disney+ and while it may not have been super-accessible to new fans, we know that those who loved the history of the Ahsoka character found so much love in these stories. It was a culmination, at least to them, of a dream that they’ve had for so many years.

So, at least for the time being, we will sit back here and see exactly what the future holds. We do think there is potential still for a lot of exciting stuff to be coming, whether it be in TV or the feature-film space. (Of course, we’re more partial to the TV model.)

Do you think we are going to hear about an Ahsoka season 2 renewal before the end of the year?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







