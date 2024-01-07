NCIS season 21, NCIS: Hawaii season 3: Daniela Ruah directing

Even though NCIS: Los Angeles may be done at CBS, it is certainly finding some unique ways to course through the franchise. As so many of you more than likely know already, LL Cool J will have a significant role on NCIS: Hawaii. Meanwhile, there is now confirmation that Daniela Ruah is going to be directing episodes of both that show and also the original.

According to a report from Deadline, Ruah is helming an episode of NCIS proper that will premiere in March. Meanwhile, she will be fulfilling similar duties for a Hawaii episode airing in April.

In a statement to the aforementioned website, here is some of what Ruah had to say:

“Kensi was born as a character on NCIS, 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor … So many familiar faces and people I love and they’ve welcomed me with open arms. It’s like coming home.”

Will she ever appear on-screen again as Kensi?

While nothing may be confirmed at the moment, we do think that there is a good chance that you are going to see it happen eventually. Kensi knows a lot of these other characters thanks to crossovers, and she certain maintains close ties to the entire franchise. It really just comes down to making sure you have the right story, largely because you don’t want to use the character just for the sake of using her. Instead, the idea is to figure out a way to give her the biggest spotlight possible and hand over something exciting. (If nothing else, we’re sure that Sam Hanna could offer up something about Kensi and/or Deeks during his appearances on the Hawaii show.)

Related – Did you hear about the NCIS prequel that is going to be coming to CBS down the road?

What do you think about Daniela Ruah getting to direct multiple episodes of the NCIS franchise?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







