American Horror Story: Delicate: Is filming back underway?

Following a break for the holidays, is American Horror Story: Delicate back in production? Of course, we want that to be the case!

Luckily, we can say that it officially is. Ever since the SAG-AFTRA strike concluded late last year, work was done to get the Ryan Murphy anthology wrapped up for the season. There was a brief hiatus amidst the holiday season and, without giving anything away, the cast and crew are back at it. A lot of Delicate is being shot in New York, and there is no exact timeline as to when they will be wrapped up. (This is one of those things that we’ll hopefully get a firm announcement on at some point.)

So what is going to be happening over the course of the upcoming batch of episodes? Well, there are a number of different things all across the board. Take, for starters, understanding more of what is actually happening when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s character of Siobhan. What is she actually looking to get out of Anna (Emma Roberts)? How much of what we are seeing is witchcraft, and is there any particular endgame in mind?

While we’ve had some brief hiatuses during a season of the franchise before, the one during Delicate is easily one of the longest, due in part to the strikes a.k.a. the AMPTP taking forever to offer up a fair deal. We do hope that the show is able to return before too long, mostly because the longer this goes, the more likely it is that viewers are going to forget certain parts of what transpires.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story: Delicate on FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

