9-1-1 season 7 promo: Another look at cruise ship disaster

ABC has announced that 9-1-1 season 7 will not be on the air until March; yet, that isn’t stopping them from promoting it!

From where we stand at the moment, it is pretty darn clear that they want to take advantage of an opportunity with the first-responder drama. They realize that they have to convince viewers that it has a new home after its departure from Fox, and the entire campaign right now seems to be based entirely on something that we have seen the original network do over time: Promote the show primarily with a disaster.

If you missed the earlier promos, at some point early on this season you are going to see a cruise-ship crisis like no other. There’s a good chance that Bobby and Athena are going to be on board it, at least based on the end of season 6. This could be a misdirection, but we know that this show loves to put main characters at the center of various disasters. We might as well expect it here.

The latest promo for the upcoming episodes (watch here) serves as another way to give you some perspective as to what could be coming, and just how high some of the stakes are as we move forward. There is always a chance that people could die, and you should also prepare for the possibility that not every loose end is going to be tied up within the first episode.

In the past, we have seen situations here where the actual crisis teased before the season is not actually a big part of the story until we get around to the second episode. That could be the case here, as the premiere could spend a little bit of time building up to it. We’d say to prepare for that, but also a lot of chaos in general. Basically, the sort of stuff this franchise is known for.

