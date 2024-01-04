9-1-1 season 7 filming begins, Jennifer Love Hewitt confirms

We know that you have been waiting a long time to see 9-1-1 season 7 premiere on Fox and, unfortunately, the wait isn’t over. However, we are inching ever closer and today, we can share great news on the start of production!

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, Maddie herself in Jennifer Love Hewitt has made it abundantly clear that the cast and crew are now back at work on new episodes of the first responder drama. The plan, at least for now, is to bring the show back in March at its new home in ABC. Rest assured, there is plenty of time to get all of these episodes together before they have to air! 9-1-1 is known for being able to have a pretty quick turnaround.

Of course, one of the real ironies entering this current season is the oh-so-simple fact that we’ve already seen a teaser for the upcoming season of the season without a single scene featuring the cast being filmed. It seems as though we’re going to see a cruise-ship disaster at some point early on, which is absolutely terrible news when you consider that Bobby and Athena were seemingly heading out on a cruise in the most recent finale.

Are we going to see the show remain a success at its new home? We are remaining hopeful for now, especially since the network seems to be more than confident with the numbers it can pull. There’s a reason why it has been placed on the same night as Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, which have proven to be forces to be reckoned with for quite some time. (We are still somewhat perplexed as to why we are entering the final season of Station 19 in the first place.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1, including the aforementioned promo

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 7 at its new home in ABC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







