9-1-1 season 7 promo hints at cruise ship disaster

For those who are not aware the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere is slated to arrive on ABC in March (a brand-new network), and we now have a sense of what one of the central crises is going to be.

If you have watched this show for years back on Fox, then you probably know already that one of the things that they often do is start off the season with some sort of epic, shocking disaster. Often these stretch over more than a single episode, and that could also be the same here.

Based on the first-look preview that you can see over at Entertainment Weekly already, it feels clear what the big focal point is going to be: A cruise ship potentially on the verge of becoming the next Titanic. This is a huge problem before you even think about the fact that Bobby and Athena could very well be on said ship! Remember what they were planning at the end of the season 6 finale, and that sends another massive chill down your spine.

Of course, we would 100% understand anyone out there who has a counterargument that it’s a little too coincidental for Angela Bassett and Peter Krause’s characters to be front and center for this sort of disaster. However, at the same time, isn’t that the sort of show this is? 9-1-1 has notoriously thrown its characters into all sorts of shocking / surprising spots like this, and it would be foolish for us to start to think any differently here. It is almost like how everyone in Murder, She Wrote manages to turn up dead, even if it is a small town. Main characters within this universe always find themselves in peril; there is no other way around it.

Be prepared to see the official ABC premiere of 9-1-1 on Thursday, March 14.

What do you most want to see entering the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere?

How concerned are you already for Bobby and Athena? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more news.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

