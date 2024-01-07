Chicago Med season 9 spoilers: First look at Luke Mitchell!

In just under two weeks, you are going to have a chance to see the Chicago Med season 9 premiere over on NBC? We know that we are! With that in mind, it’s rather nice to have more news on what the future will hold — especially when it comes to a new face joining the show.

For those who have not heard already, Blindspot and Agents of SHIELD alum Luke Mitchell is going to be coming on board the medical drama in the role of Dr. Mitch Ripley. He could be a replacement-of-sorts for Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), but that doesn’t mean that the two characters are carbon copies of each other. The entire goal here is to bring something to the table that you have not seen so far.

You can see a photo for what lies ahead over at Deadline, and here’s another reminder that Ripley is coming on board the show with at least one preexisting relationship. As it turns out, he and Dr. Charles know each other from something that happened many years ago. This does allow for an opportunity to bring an interesting dynamic to the show and, hopefully, give Oliver Platt some more great material!

In general, Chicago Med really should try to use season 9 to establish some sense of stability, especially given that they have not had a lot of that in the past few years. There have been a ton of people who have departed the show over the years for a wide array of different reasons. We know that the hospital may be the star of the show here, but we do still want to be attached to certain relationships at the same time. Is that really too much to ask?

Let’s just hope now that as we near the premiere, a few more details do start to emerge about the season at large…

