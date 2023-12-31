Chicago Med season 9 premiere spoilers: It all hits the fan

For those of you who are not aware the Chicago Med season 9 premiere is coming to NBC on Wednesday, January 17. It will be here sooner rather than later! It’s been a long time off the air but moving into the premiere, you can be assured of one thing: The writers are going to hit the ground running.

There’s absolutely a chance at a big time jump here and in a way, you could argue that it makes the most sense. Just consider that this franchise is often set in real time, and this show does not have as many cliffhangers to deal with as some other ones in the franchise.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s just get into what we can say about this episode overall. The title here is “Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea,” which is mostly a reminder that the writers are committing to a trend here of having the number of words in a title correspond to the season. (We already wonder what this could look like in a season 12 or 13, if we get there.)

The premiere synopsis (per SpoilerTV) gives you a slightly better sense now of what to expect:

When the E.D. is flooded with patients from a crash, the entire team is pulled in to help.

We’ve certainly seen stories like this on Chicago Med as well as several other medial dramas over the years. So, what makes this one stand out? We don’t think that it is really all that complicated! It is mostly a measure of getting to see the latest mix of characters in new, compromising positions as they try to take on a lot of different challenges. With Dr. Halstead now gone from the show, we do think that there is a little bit of adapting that will need to transpire.

