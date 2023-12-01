Chicago Med season 9 spoilers: New Hannah Asher scoop!

As we prepare to see the premiere of Chicago Med season 9 on NBC, why not talk further about Dr. Hannah Asher?

While we know that there is a lot of cast turnover at the moment on the medical drama, Jessy Schram will still be sticking around. That means chances to see her next step, whether it be with that surprising love triangle with Hannah, Sean, and Archer or what’s happening when it comes to her recovery.

One thing that does seem to be confirmed is that there will be some sort of time jump. Go ahead and see what the actress had to say to TVLine:

“I think it’ll be really interesting to see what happens with Archer and where that friendship and relationship is going. But I know that we’re going to be coming in on a different beat. We’re not picking up exactly where we left off, so there’s a bit of time that’s gone [by] … I’d love to see what’s developed at the hospital in terms of the women care for Hannah, and then of course see where she is in her recovery. And I don’t know, maybe there’s some love interests along the way?”

Given that there is a time jump here, it is probably fair to assume that eventually, there will be a lot of jumps forward everywhere else. We realize that both Chicago Fire as well as Chicago PD have major cliffhangers that they need to address, so we imagine that we’re going to be finishing some of that off first before we move forward elsewhere.

Remember now that all three of these shows are going to be airing when we get around to January 17, and filming for the franchise kicked off this week! Rest assured that we are more than a little stoked to get all of these programs back again on the air.

