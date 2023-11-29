Chicago Med season 9 spoilers: Luke Mitchell signs on!

We knew entering Chicago Med season 9 that there would be a need for at least one major addition — with that, Luke Mitchell is on board!

According to a report from TVLine, the Blindspot and Agents of SHIELD alum is slated to recur this season as Dr. Mitch Ripley, an Emergency Department physician who has a history with Dr. Charles that goes back many years. He comes from a difficult background, and in that way it is remarkable that he’s ended up where he is in the first place.

The casting of Mitchell makes total sense for this show after losing both Nick Gehlfuss and Brian Tee over the past year. Not only did Chicago Med need a new potential male lead (there is a chance he will be upgraded to series regular for a hypothetical season 10), but they benefit here from having someone with prior name recognition. With so many exits and new faces, you need to find a way to convince people to keep watching if they are on the fence. Sure, there are still some returning favorites for season 9 including Dr. Charles, but you can argue that this show has experienced more turnover than just about any other Dick Wolf drama out there. Just remember that over the past several years alone, it has seen departures including the aforementioned two plus Torrey DeVitto, Yaya DaCosta, Colin Donnell, and many more.

Given when we have learned about Mitchell’s addition to the show, there’s a good chance that we will see him pretty early on in the new season. The plan is for Chicago Med season 9 to launch on Wednesday, January 17, where it will once again be a part of a lineup including Chicago Fire as well as Chicago PD. Production has kicked off for the entire franchise this week.

For now, let’s wait and see if there are any other additions to be announced!

