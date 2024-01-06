Severance season 2: A small Ben Stiller update

Are we going to get some real, substantial news when it comes to Severance season 2 in the near future? Obviously, the demand for this is 100% there. Think about that absolutely bonkers ending to the first season, one where Helly / Helena delivered her big speech and Mark learned the shocking truth about his presumably-dead wife.

Just a matter of days ago, Apple TV+ posted an image of Adam Scott’s character on Twitter that generated some buzz online that something more could be coming soon. So what can we add to the discussion now? Well, think in terms of more evidence that we’re moving in the right direction!

In a post on his own social-media account, director / executive producer Ben Stiller made it clear that they are “working on” getting the show out there when asked by a fan. This hopefully should put everyone’s minds at ease, given that so little has been shared when it comes to the progress of Severance since last May, when things shut down due to the start of the WGA strike. Production actually first kicked off all the way back in October 2022, so our hope is that everything is going to be ready to go here in due time.

Our hope is that at the latest, we are going to have a chance to see new episodes before the summer. This is one of those shows that will benefit from getting out there soon and generating discussing — the longer we go, the more likely it is that people are going to forget almost everything that happened at the end of season 1!

We do anticipate getting some answers, but hardly all of them. This show isn’t really in the game of giving away all their secrets just yet.

