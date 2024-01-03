Severance season 2: Is Apple TV+ teasing return?

Are we starting to inch ever closer to the return of Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+? Make no mistake, we want it! This is really just a matter of when we are going to be able to see it.

For the time being, though, we just have to sit back and wonder when exactly that is going to be. Filming actually started back in late October 2022 and while we know things were shut down due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, everything has been rather murky since.

What we can at least say is that in a new post on Twitter, you can see the streaming service share a rather cryptic image of Adam Scott’s Mark S., the innie version of his character. There is literally no context beyond this, so this could be saying either something or absolutely nothing at all.

What we will say is that Severance is one of those shows we would love to see back as soon as humanly possible. The first season got progressively crazier as it went on, leading into an absolutely bonkers finale that both answered some questions while also raising about a hundred or so new ones. We obviously want to learn more about a number of different things, with the biggest one being if there is any way for Lumon to get the toothpaste back in the tube. There are so many secrets that are now out there, and so many shocking revelations that have to be paid off.

We know that there are also some new characters coming, including some notable ones played by Gwendoline Christie and John Noble. In a perfect world, we’ll dive back into this universe in a couple of months — and we’ll have a chance to get a season 3 renewal shortly after the fact.

