Severance season 2 premiere date: January 2024 hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something quite substantial about Severance season 2 over the course of January? Make no mistake that we want it! Whether or not we get it soon, however, is an entirely different story.

We would love to sit here and say that there’s a good chance that a premiere-date reveal is finally about to happen, especially since it has been close to two years now since the first season premiered. However, there’s been a lot of radio silence on this front for a long time. It would be a miracle if an announcement pops up out of the blue at this point, but we can go ahead and say this: A significant amount of the season has already been filmed.

The only real silver lining that we can share here is that pending some last-minute shock, we are probably going to see Severance back at some point in 2024, and we are really at the mercy of the writers to figure out when that is actually going to be. We would love to have a chance to see it by the spring and if that happens, we should at least get an announcement at some point in the winter.

We obviously know that there are plenty of great stories to tell in season 2 featuring Adam Scott and the returning cast. At the same time, though, you can’t forget about some of the newbies. After all, we are going to see the likes of Gwendoline Christie and John Noble.

It goes without saying, but expectations are high entering the next chapter and it’s almost impossible for them not to be. Just consider how popular the first season was, and also how it cultivated so many fascinating theories!

