Severance season 2 premiere date: Any hopes for this winter?

Is there any chance at all that we are going to hear about a Severance season 2 premiere date over the course of this winter? We absolutely understand the questions and, honestly, any frustration that may be out there.

After all, consider the following: It has been a really long time already since the season 1 finale streamed on Apple TV+. Meanwhile, we know that Adam Scott and the rest of the cast started season 2 production in October 2022. The series was very far along when things shut down due to the WGA strike and since that time, everything has been pretty quiet behind the scenes. Basically, it’s been a long seven or so months.

Is there still a light at the end of the tunnel here? Well, let’s just say that personally, we think that something more could be revealed between now and the middle of March … but what will it be? That’s the hard thing to answer right now. Our hope is that at the very least, the streaming service clarifies what is happening and gives us a slightly better sense of the when the show could be back. Even if it’s not an exact date, an approximate one would be nice and it feels like there’s enough show in the can right now where that could actually happening.

In general, we would say that the second season of Severance is one of the most popular series that Apple TV+ has and they have to nail this, whether it be the story or when the optimal time is to launch it. If there is no news at all between now and the spring, we’d consider that a promotional failure. The last thing you want is for viewers to forget about you and while there have been a lot of reasons for the delays (many of which are out of the show’s control), we do think this is the time to get things moving in a positive direction again.

In the tend, time will tell … but we are still hoping for the best.

